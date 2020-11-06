NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond To Celtics, Gordon Hayward To GSW In Proposed Three-Team Deal Involving Cavaliers

When the NBA lifts the moratorium for trades, the Boston Celtics are expected to be active on the market searching for a defensive-minded big man. They may have somewhat managed to establish an impressive performance last season, but in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year, they should strongly consider addressing their major weakness in their frontcourt. One of the potential targets for the Celtics this offseason is Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a recent article, Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal involving the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors that would enable the Celtics to land Drummond this fall. In the proposed scenario, the Celtics will get Drummond, the Warriors will receive Gordon Hayward, Larry Nance Jr., Enes Kanter, and the No. 5 pick, and the Cavaliers will acquire Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and the No. 2 selection.

Rogers believes that the deal would be a no-brainer for the Celtics. By simply including the expiring contracts of Hayward and Kanter in the three-team trade, they would be adding a two-time All-Star who could immediately solve their major frontcourt problem.

“Quite simply, the Celtics would be getting the one piece that they were missing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Andre Drummond would come in and provide the kind of rebounding and rim protection that Brad Stevens and company have been trying to find. Drummond averaged 17.7 points per game to go along with 15.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. He does not seem to fit long-term with the Cavaliers. Boston desperately needs an upgrade at center like him. That may be the only piece they get in this deal, but they are only giving up Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter.”

Though he’s yet to unlock his ability to stretch the floor, Drummond would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. Last season, he averaged 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 2.0 steals while shooting 53.0 percent from the field, per ESPN.

The successful acquisition of Drummond would undeniably make the Celtics a more formidable team next season. Adding him to the core of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart would give them a better chance of beating powerhouse teams with dominant big men like the Miami Heat, Philadephia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

Meanwhile, if the deal pushes through, it wouldn’t only be beneficial for Boston, but also for Golden State and Cleveland. For the Warriors, it would enable them to replace Wiggins with a battle-tested wingman and a former All-Star in Hayward and boost their frontcourt depth while having the opportunity to select a young and promising talent in the upcoming draft. For the Cavaliers, the suggested trade would allow them to move up in the upcoming draft and add two players in Wiggins and Looney that perfectly fit the timeline of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.