Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

On November 5, Tahlia Skaines wowed her 560,000 fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page. The tantalizing selfie featured the Aussie model posing seductively for the camera in a skimpy bikini top as she showed off her ample cleavage.

In the snapshot, Tahlia rocked a pink tie-dye bikini top. The garment’s plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The thin straps that tied over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back, provided support for her voluptuous chest. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was also able to be seen from certain angles. Although the tiny triangle-style cups barely covered the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view.

The influencer captured the sizzling-hot selfie at the beach. She held the camera in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. Notably, a hint of her toned midriff was also seen in the shot. The babe gazed directly at the lens with a fierce expression.

She wore a big sun hat, which gave her some shade from the bright sunshine. Her arms and chest were still hit by sunlight and appeared to be glowing. The blue sky filled with clouds, the fine, white sand, and lush green comprised her background.

Tahlia tied her blond hair into a bun and tucked most of her locks under the hat. She accessorized with a pair of dangling heart earrings and two bracelets. She painted her long nails with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about the seasons. She mentioned that the weather felt hot for Spring and added a thought balloon emoji.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her avid social media followers. In addition to gaining over 7,100 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 80 comments.

Some of Tahlia’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Countless other admirers gushed over her tantalizing assets. Still, others seemed to be rendered speechless and instead chose to express their admiration with a string of emoji.

“What a great hat!! You look beautiful! Your skin is just perfect,” one of her fans wrote.

“OMG! YOU ARE SUCH A BEAUTY!” gushed another admirer, adding a mix of emoji in the comment.

“Your brows are on fleek! Where is this? The place looks amazing! By the way, you are so gorgeous, and pink looks great on you,” added a third follower.