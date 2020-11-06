Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Killer Abs & Curves In Tiny Top And Leggings

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a skintight ensemble for her latest Instagram update. In the pic, she was shot sporting a cropped top and formfitting leggings while showing off her chiseled midsection.

The Irish stunner usually posts photos from the gym, but has been taking more snaps at home since gyms are closed due to the lockdown in her area. O’Mahony was photographed in the living room of her apartment as she stood on gray flooring. There was a television behind her, and the kitchen was visible in the background.

O’Mahony was captured for a full-body snap as she faced the camera, but turned slightly to the side. She kept her right leg straight and stood on the toes of her left foot to help accentuate her curves. Her long dark hair was parted to the right as it cascaded over her shoulder. O’Mahony’s hands lifted up the bottom of her shirt as she flashed a large smile at the lens.

The 22-year-old rocked tight-fitting workout gear from Alphalete. She wore a cropped black-colored tank top that was sleeveless and had a scooped neckline, and wrapped tightly around her chest. O’Mahony had on a pair of high-waist dark gray leggings that outlined her legs. The social media influencer completed the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers that had a black swoosh. Her tanned skin popped against the light backdrop, and viewers caught an eyeful of her rock-hard abs and sculpted arms along with a hint of her toned booty.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned wearing the sporty outfit to workout at home, and asked followers if gyms were open where they lived. She added several hashtags including “#homeworkout” and “#health” and tagged the athletic clothing brand in the snap before uploading it on Thursday.

Many of the popular YouTuber’s 699,000 Instagram followers noticed the photo, and nearly 19,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over 13 hours. O’Mahony had over 180 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and flex emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about her stunning physique and eye-catching attire.

“This outfit suits you so well,” one follower replied.

“Beauty,” an admirer wrote while adding two fire emoji.

“OK obsessed with this colour,” an Instagram user wrote.

Several followers responded to her caption.

“Texas! Gyms are open! Mine was open throughout covid,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted major cleavage in lace green-colored lingerie. She was filmed in the doorway of her bedroom for that steamy snap.