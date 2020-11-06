Haley Kalil Has Body Oil Applied To Her Booty By Bikini-Clad Helper In Funny Election Post

Haley's throwback video was followed by a visual representation of how the election is making her feel.

Haley Kalil shared a sizzling hot and humorous double-video Instagram update with her 343,000 followers on Thursday that demonstrated the stark difference between what she’d like to be doing with her time and what the ongoing United States presidential election is making her do instead.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s first video appeared to be throwback footage from a photo shoot on the beach. She wore a black bikini comprised of a flirty top with a front tie and bottoms with a revealing cheeky back. She had a big grin on her face as two women helped her get camera ready. An assistant clad in a white tank dress scrunched her tousled brunette tresses and carefully arranged a few locks of hair in the front. She also straightened the skinny straps on Haley’s top.

Meanwhile, a second helper wearing a striped bikini applied body oil on Haley’s peachy booty by squirting it on her hand and rubbing it on in a downward motion. In the comments section of her post, one of Haley’s followers asked her about the oil, and she explained that it was used to make her skin look “shimmery and shiny.”

As Haley was being prepped, she stuck her tongue out, gave the camera a little shoulder shimmy, and playfully shook her derriere. Her antics caused the assistant who was busy in the back to laugh.

In her caption, Haley shared her wish that she was reliving what was happening in the throwback clip. The slide was followed by a funny visual representation of what the nail-biting race for the White House is making her do instead.

Haley traded her chic two-piece for a casual look that consisted of a pair of blue tie-dye sweatpants and a baggy long-sleeved shirt. She also had a plush gray blanket draped over her head.

The model held a huge plastic tub of potato chips, which she proceeded to dump into her mouth. She crunched the salty snacks while she watched a news report. She had a second matching container full of crackers in her lap.

After someone on television described President Donald Trump as a “sore loser,” she collapsed back on her couch in an exasperated manner. She still had one chip dangling from her lips as she poured more of them into her mouth.

Haley’s Instagram followers responded to her humorous take on election-induced stress with witty remarks. One fan tried to put a positive spin on what was happening in the second video.

“Beaches are overated. Carbs are forever,” the commenter wrote.

Others confessed that they’ve also spent the last few days stress-eating, and they applauded Haley’s sense of humor.

“This is sooo relatable, except for the Super Model part! I feel you. And I too have been stress eating a little,” read one message.

“Aloha gorgeous…honestly, you had me cracking up. I didn’t expect that,” another admirer commented.