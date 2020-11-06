Tammy Hembrow Shows Some Leg In A Neon Pink Skirt With A Daring Thigh-High Slit

Tammy traded in her bikinis for a bold two-piece ensemble in her latest Instagram upload.

Tammy Hembrow traded in her bikini for a bold two-piece ensemble in her latest Instagram upload, and her followers certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the gorgeous look in a new post to her page on Thursday.

The Aussie beauty posed outside a large building in the double-pic addition to her feed. She stood up against a blank white wall and ran her fingers through her platinum locks as the wind blew them messily around her face and shoulders. Her piercing blue eyes were fixated on the camera’s lens with an intense gaze as she pursed her plump lips in an alluring manner, all the while looking absolutely flawless in a sexy crop top-and-skirt combo that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Tammy looked phenomenal in the neon pink look from Natalie Rolt that popped against her deep, allover tan. The look included a bandeau-style crop top with teeny spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly around her chest, emphasizing her ample cleavage that was partially exposed thanks to the garment’s deep square neckline. The piece proceeded to cut off just below her rib cage, adding a full look at toned midsection to the scorching-hot scene.

On her lower half, the fitness trainer sported a maxi skirt in the same bold color. The garment clung tightly to Tammy’s hips, accentuating her killer curves before flowing loosely over her sculpted thighs. A daring, thigh-high slit added another seductive element to the look, exposing one of her legs nearly in its entirety as she worked the camera. It also had a unique twisted waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Tammy accessorized with a set of dainty gold hoop earrings, as well as two stud nose rings that gave her look the perfect amount of bling. She also carried a small white purse from luxury designer Jacquemus.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the mother-of-two some love for her trendy outfit, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

“You look so good in pink,” one person wrote.

“My favorite color & my favorite girl,” added another fan.

“Tammy you are so beautiful, you are my queen,” a third follower remarked.

“This is what perfection looks like,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also earned more than 80,000 likes within just four hours of going live.