Celeste Bright Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lace Lingerie: ‘Pink Is Always In Season’

Celeste Bright is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Thursday, November 5, the model returned to her account to dazzle her 683,000 followers with yet another skin-baring look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. She sat on top of a plush white couch to debut the barely there outfit, hanging one of her lean legs over the edge of its cushions while bending the other in at the knee. She spread her arms out to both sides and rested her hands flat on top of the couch cushions while gazing back at the camera with an intense and alluring stare.

The 26-year-old looked hotter than ever as she showed off her phenomenal figure in a set of skimpy lingerie from PrettyLittleThing that left very little to the imagination. The look complemented Celeste’s gorgeous tan thanks to its bright pink hue, which she noted in the caption was a color that was “always in season.”

The model likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a revealing lace bra with a semi-sheer cups and a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had thick piping along its cups as well to draw even more attention to the hottie’s voluptuous chest, while its thick satin band wrapped tightly around her ribcage to help highlight her slender frame.

Celeste also rocked a pair of matching lace panties that were equally risque. The garment exposed her sculpted thighs and lean legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also offered a peek at her killer curves. It had a shiny satin waistband as well that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The stunner kept her look casual, styling her platinum locks in a sleek middle part and effortless waves. The spilled over her shoulders and down around her chest, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

The post proved to be a major hit with Celeste’s adoring fans, who have already awarded the photo more than 4,800 likes within just one hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the blond bombshell with compliments.

“Drop dead gorgeous mama,” one person wrote.

“So pretty,” praised another fan.

“You’re so beautiful, everything looks great on you!” a third follower gushed.

“You look marvelous,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of racy shots lately. On Monday, the star shared a photo in which she flaunted her pert derriere in a skimpy black thong and baggy crop top. That look was popular as well, racking up more than 30,000 likes to date.