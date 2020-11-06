Donald Trump ‘Should Contest Every Aspect’ Of The Election, Journalist Says

In a Thursday op-ed for Breitbart, journalist Charles Hurt argued that Donald Trump still has a path to victory and should focus on contesting the results, which thus far show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the brink of securing the White House.

“Not that the guy needs to be told this, but Mr. Trump should contest every single vote in every single state for as long as he has viable legal options,” he wrote. “And there are plenty of ‘voting irregularities’ to contest.”

Hurt argued that elected officials in the United States government have spent the last four years attempting to remove the president from his position and suggested they should not be trusted to ensure the integrity of the current election.

“Mr. Trump should contest every aspect of this election that he can. And if that takes six months, then that will still be three years and six months LESS than Democrats and their media goons spent contesting the 2016 election.”

The columnist noted the high level of mail-in ballots used this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that the process has been “ripe for corruption” for some time.

Elsewhere, Hurt suggested that Trump’s chances of re-election are higher than they have been in the last six months and argued that close races in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin offer the head of state hope of winning a second term.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump and his allies have made it clear that they plan to contest the election. Per Global News, they have filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia to halt ballot counting and examine possible foul play. The president’s campaign also claimed that it would be requesting a recount of ballots in Wisconsin due to “irregularities” in several counties. Notably, recounts can be requested by candidates if the margin of victory is less than one percent — Biden won the state by 0.6 — and they cover all fees.

Trump is also hoping that Attorney General William Barr will harness the Justice Department to help tilt the election in his favor. Although Barr has yet to make any significant moves, the current federal prosecutor suggested that a possible intervention is not out of the question.

Biden and his team have called for faith in the electoral process and claimed that American democracy is alive and well. Despite being consistently ahead in the race, the Democrat has not declared victory. Conversely, Trump declared himself the winner on Thursday night despite being behind in the popular vote and Electoral College.