‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Faith Lays Into Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 6, tease that Victor feels alarmed by Adam’s state of mind, so he enlists his other children to help him make peace with Adam. Elsewhere, Lily tries with little success to conceal her growing feelings for Billy, and Amanda is on to them.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sets a trap she hopes Adam (Mark Grossman) will walk right into, according to SheKnows Soaps. When Victor (Eric Braeden) tries to get Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to attend a family meeting in hopes of heeling. Victor feels certain that Adam is on the edge of taking things too far, especially after his youngest son changed his name. The Mustache wants to ensure everybody in his family is okay. Even Abby (Melissa Ordway) will show up for her dad.

However, it seems that Victoria and Nick have their own plan, but nobody realizes that Adam also has something major up his sleeve. She hopes to ambush Adam with paperwork to sign, and Nick gets on board after Victoria pushes him. Of course, Adam’s whole goal is to get his Newman family together in one room so that he can bring the pain. He seems to think that somehow he’d be okay if he just cut ties with his whole past.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Adam has another Newman run in, and this time it is with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). She sees her uncle at Crimson Lights, and she’s furious after learning what he did by kidnapping her as a newborn. Faith isn’t at all afraid to tell him off, and Adam makes some wrong moves while trying to talk to his niece, which makes things worse instead of better. He blames Victoria for pushing the article, and that leaves the teen even angrier. Unfortunately, she runs out, leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) worried about her youngest daughter.

Lily (Christel Khalil) does her best to resist Billy’s (Jason Thompson) charms, but she struggles. Billy wants to know if Lily regrets their kiss, and she plays coy. However, he plies her with eclairs, and it seems that Billy may have found the key to Lily’s heart with the tasty pastry. She drools with delight over the morsels, and Billy seems entranced.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) shows up unexpectedly, and it is quite obvious to her that something is going on between Billy and Lily. Lily tries to play it off and even asks her to join them, but Amanda simply chuckles at her co-workers and says she has other plans.