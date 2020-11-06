Sofia Vergara Pours Out Of White Bikini Top In Sexy Swimsuit Throwback

Sofia Vergara has shared another sexy throwback photo to her Instagram timeline which has her 20.5 million followers excited. The former model celebrated Throwback Thursday by posting a bikini pic from the 1990s that was taken during her time in Miami, Florida. The new picture was a close-up shot of Sofia showing off everything but her lower legs which were cropped out of the image.

The Modern Family star’s super toned tummy was on display in the sexy snap, as was her ample cleavage which poured out of her bikini top. Sofia rocked an all-white two-piece bathing suit which was low cut on the bottoms and revealing on the top, slightly adorned with small silver embellishments. The actress held her arms behind her, pushing out her bronzed chest and torso, making them the focal point of the image.

Sofia’s long slightly damp locks were worn straight as they were pushed back behind her shoulders. She looked off to her left, giving the perfect side profile of her flawless face.

Miami at sunset was in the background as she posed in front of a body of water surrounded by palm trees.

In under an hour, the throwback photo brought in thousands of likes and comments from followers who couldn’t get enough of the revealing pic.

The pic earned almost 200,000 likes shortly after its posting, as well as 1,000 comments. Fans began complimenting Sofia, fawning over her impressive and enviable body.

“The original Instagram body!!” one fan wrote.

“Truly breathtaking,” another added.

“The queen of Miami,” a third declared.

Just as many comments were left in English as they were in Spanish, Sofia’s native language. The Colombian was called “Hermosa,” as well as “maravillosa,” over and over again.

Most commenters opted for the international language of emoji, and thousands of symbols were used. Visitors to Sofia’s page left a plethora of emoji to compliment her, which included the heart-eye smiley face as well as the fire symbol.

It’s been almost a month since the 48-year-old last shared a bikini pic to her social media feed, with the last coming on October 8. The snapshot, which was also from Sofia’s time modeling in the ’90s, saw her crawling in the sand while wearing skimpy green bathing suit bottoms.

The actress went topless in the post while also showing off her famous rump. The post got a lot of attention from her admirers, bringing in over 725,000 likes, making it one of her most popular posts to date.