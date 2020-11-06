Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Share Updates On Instagram Before ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 4 Finishes Airing

It seemed that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss decided they just could not wait to share updates on their relationship as their time on The Bachelorette played out. Before Monday night’s show fully ended, and before the episode aired on the West Coast, both Clare and Dale took to Instagram to confirm they are still together.

Clare posted a series of photos confirming that she and Dale are engaged and in love. She also quickly deleted the initial post, just moments after initially sharing it, and shortly after that reposted several snapshots which can be seen here. Dale shared a trio of snapshots at about the same time as her first set of uploads.

Dale’s initial photo was one from filming showing him proposing to Clare. In his caption, he noted that there was never a point where he would not show up for her. He added both a ring and a rose emoji.

The second photo showed the two Bachelorette stars kissing after she accepted his proposal. The final shot showed Dale and Clare standing with host Chris Harrison.

This photo was taken was post-proposal and all three held champagne glasses as they smiled for the camera. The Bachelorette fans quickly noticed that Clare’s glass seemed to be filled with water, not champagne. This prompted some raised eyebrows, but it could simply be that she chose not to drink as she mentioned earlier in the season that she’s not a big partier.

Dale’s post had nearly 60,000 likes in a mere 15 minutes. People went crazy congratulating The Bachelorette pair for their big news, and people were thrilled to see that they are still together and engaged.

“I can’t wait to see ur babies,” one fan declared.

“Literally kept refreshing to see a post,” a second fan noted.

“I’m crying. I’ve never been so happy for two people on the bachelorette before,” a follower of his detailed.

“the cutest bachelor nation couple in existence. love you both and so excited,” someone else wrote.

Ahead of this episode airing, spoiler king Reality Steve had shared The Bachelorette spoilers regarding what would go down during this special Thursday night episode. He said that the couple was still together and engaged, and obviously, Clare and Dale didn’t want to keep the good news hidden any longer.

As soon as Clare reposted her celebratory snapshots, The Bachelorette fans went wild. It received more than 30,000 likes in just 10 minutes, along with 1,000 comments.

Will this engagement really stand the test of time, given how quickly this engagement happened? As The Bachelorette viewers learned during this show, both Dale and Clare’s parents had unique, fast-moving love stories as well. She seemed certain that this connection was simply meant to happen and fans will be anxious for additional updates.