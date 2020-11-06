Ainsley Rodriguez Wears The Smallest Shorts Possible While Showing Off Her ‘Pretty Muscles’

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers after demonstrating a series of difficult exercises to show off her “pretty muscles.”

For the occasion, the fitness influencer wore a shorts and sports bra combination. The sports bra was a gunmetal gray hue and featured a low scooped neckline that flaunted both her toned shoulders and décolletage. White splatters decorated the front and black piping along the hem offered some contrast to the garment. The sports bra featured peek-a-boo accents along the sides of the torso and back and was cropped just below the bust so that Rodriguez’s abs were on full display.

Rodriguez completed the look with a pair of the tiniest yoga shorts imaginable. They were a bright neon yellow, and the hue not only added a pop of color to the upload, but also ably flattered the trainer’s bronzed skin.

The shorts featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at Rodriguez’s midriff to highlight her hourglass figure. The spandex-like fabric hugged her curves and showed off her chiseled muscles before ending at her upper thighs and exposing most of her toned legs.

Rodriguez wore a pair of gray sneakers with a neon yellow toe, which served as the perfect complement to her attire. She styled her long brunette locks into a practical top-knot and sported a chic burgundy manicure. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a pendant necklace.

The fitness enthusiast posted a number of slides where she demonstrated some lower body exercises while using resistance bands. The exercises she performed included wide-stance squats, modified Romanian deadlifts, and lunges.

In her caption for the shot, Rodriguez recommended that her followers focus on quality rather than quantity when exercise and to take it slow to ensure all moves were completed properly.

“Pretty form shapes pretty muscles,” she reminded her followers.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post around 20,000 likes and more than 150 comments.

“Holy leg burn,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with three fire emoji.

“I really like that training… [you] look so awesome and strong Ainsley,” raved a second.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love to you. You truly are the best person. You always make my day better,” confessed a third.

Even Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney chimed in.

“Forever inspo,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to her comment.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez had recently stunned fans by dressing up in a Risky Business inspired ensemble and recreating the famous dance scene.