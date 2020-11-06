Chanel West Coast Slays In Just A White Bra And Panties While Wearing Angel Wings

Chanel West Coast is steaming up her Instagram page with a hot new post that is wowing her 5.5 million followers. The Ridiculousness star is no stranger to flashing some serious skin on social media, and that’s just what she did on November 5. In the hot new post, Chanel posed in just a white bra and matching panties while posing on top of a large ornamental metal structure.

The 32-year-old was photographed from below as she knelt down on the structure, showing off her bare legs and toned tummy to her Instagram visitors. Paired with the outfit was an oversized set of white feathery angel wings that were strapped to Chanel’s shoulders. She wore clear heels that featured buckles around each of her ankles which showed off her white pedicure.

Chanel wore her long ombre locks down and in big loose waves which hung down just past her chest. She stared into the camera seductively as she crouched down showing off her enviable body to her admirers. The rapper’s dangling earrings shined brightly in the photo as did the buckles on her shoes which were emphasized with a photographic effect.

In the caption for the post, Chanel teased that the reason behind the photo would be found on the link in her bio. The link took her fans to her YouTube channel where she debuted the release of her new music video for “Heaven’s Calling.” She released her newest album, America’s Sweetheart, last month and her new music video is for her seventh song on the tracklist.

The steamy new photo from Chanel got a whole lot of love from her followers, who showed their appreciation in the form of likes and complimentary comments. In under half an hour the pic had already gotten over 15,000 double taps and hundreds of comments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote with several blue hearts.

“Awesome picture best one yet,” another added.

“Flying to the top! Good luck on the album,” a third fan wrote.

On top of all the positive sentiments, others left nothing but emoji which ranged from the halo smiley face to the fire symbol.

The sexy new underwear ensemble from Chanel is one of her more revealing looks in the last several months. The last time she bared a good amount of skin was on Halloween when she debuted several sexy costumes. Her outfits ranged from Sargent Sinner to a sultry version of everyone’s favorite murderous toy doll, Chucky. The “Sharon Stoned” singer also sported a hot cheetah print bodysuit in an ensemble her fans couldn’t get enough of.