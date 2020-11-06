Qimmah Russo Shows Off Curves In Pink Camouflage Workout Ensemble

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo captured the attention of thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she shared some new photos of herself in a skimpy workout ensemble.

The 26-year-old American trainer was seemingly photographed inside of a locker room for the two-slide series as rows of lockers filled the background behind her. She was centered in both images as she switched between two poses that emitted a relaxed, yet cool energy.

In the first photo, she sat down on a bench with one leg propped up and the other on the floor. She rested her left arm on her left knee, and leaned back into her right arm. She engaged with the camera by looked directly into its lens while she pouted.

The second snapshot displayed her in a similar pose, but this time she had both feet on the floor. Her left hand rested between her thighs on the bench as she pouted once more.

Her long, ombre hair was styled pin-straight and pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Qimmah called attention to her chest as she rocked a skimpy, pink camouflage-print workout top from Ryderwear, an athletic clothing company. The garment featured two thick black straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and a low-cut front that gave way to a great deal of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching, skintight bottoms that drew the eye to her curvaceous hips and pert backside. The pants’ high-rise waistband further highlighted her sculpted core. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The model tagged Ryderwear’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, before providing fans with a discount code for the brand’s products.

Thursday’s photoset was met with a great deal of approval from social media users, amassing more than 7,000 likes in less than two hours after going live. Dozens of fans also expressed their support in the comments section, complimenting the model’s fit figure, her stunning looks, and her sporty ensemble.

“Love this outfit,” one individual wrote, filling their comment with fire emoji.

“Look at the boss vibes she is giving out though,” chimed in another admirer, adding several fire and red-heart emoji to their sentence.

“The greatest of them all,” a third fan asserted.

“Pretty, you’re looking cute,” a fourth user proclaimed, inundating their comment with rose and flower emoji.

Qimmah is no stranger to sharing sizzling content on her Instagram account, especially this week. Earlier today, she posted a photo in which she rocked two scanty outfits that compared her “wifey” look to her “beast mode” look.