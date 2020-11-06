‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Clare Crawley Makes A Huge Decision & Reality Steve Teases Her Current Status

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 4 reveal that it’s going to be a wild ride for Clare Crawley, her men, and all of the viewers. Rumors have been swirling about this show for the last couple of months and now the truth is about to be revealed. Thanks to blogger Reality Steve, a lot of specifics regarding what’s set to go down are already available.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Reality Steve broke down the chaos ahead with Episode 4. He pointed out that some key scenes that have been highlighted in previews for the past few weeks will finally air during this show, including where host Chris Harrison tells Clare that she just blew up The Bachelorette.

Teasers indicate that Chris will pay her a visit in her room to discuss the situation. He will tell her that things cannot continue the way they are, cautioning her that things will not end well for anybody if it does.

Chris will also tell her that the other guys can see what’s going on with her focus on frontrunner Dale Moss. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Chris will ask Clare what she wants to do, and she’ll say she wants more time with Dale.

After that, Chris will go talk with the remaining bachelors. He will explain that there will be no cocktail party, and there will also be no rose ceremony. Then, Chris asks Dale to step aside with him to talk. Naturally, this leaves the rest of the guys upset and curious about what’s happening.

Apparently, Chris will then tell Dale about his discussion with Clare. Dale will signal that he has strong feelings for her in return, and the two of them will get to have an evening together, alone.

Dale and Clare will have a special one-on-one date that includes Bri and Chris from the spinoff Listen to Your Heart. After that, The Bachelorette teasers indicate that Dale and Clare will spend the night together.

Chris will meet up with the couple after their night together, and they’ll say they’re in love and want to be with one another. The Bachelorette teasers note that she will go explain to the rest of the men that she found what she wanted in Dale. She’ll thank them for participating and tell them she doesn’t want to lead them on by continuing.

Reality Steve noted that Kenny gets a bit wound up in response to what Clare says, but the rest of the guys apparently take it in stride. After another talk with the excited couple, production arranges for Dale to get a ring and he proposes to Clare that same evening.

“Dale and Clare are still engaged today,” the spoiler guru detailed.

As for the other 16 men, they will be told that there will be more to their journey, but they have a decision to make first. They’re told that if they want to stay, without knowing what’s next, they need to prepare for a cocktail party that evening. If they want to leave, they can.

All of the remaining bachelors stick around, and Chris goes outside to welcome Tayshia Adams. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that he will chat with Tayshia for a bit, and Thursday’s show will end with her walking in to greet her suitors.

Will it truly be happily-ever-after for Clare and her new fiance? The Bachelorette viewers will have a lot to take in about with this episode and it sounds as if things will be quite crazy.