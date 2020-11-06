Justin Amash Suggests Nancy Pelosi Be Replaced As Speaker Of The House

Congressman Justin Amash took to Twitter Thursday afternoon and suggested that Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives consider replacing Nancy Pelosi as the lower chamber’s speaker.

“House Democrats should consider nominating someone other than Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House, especially if Biden wins the presidency,” he wrote.

“There are talented, young members who’d do a much better job for our institution and the American people in the challenging times ahead.”

“Oh, and Senate Republicans should dump Mitch McConnell. He’s magnificently horrible at running an institution where fair process and compromise are necessary and paramount,” he added.

Amash has been critical of congressional leadership before and taken particular aim at Pelosi and her predecessors. In an interview with Reason, he claimed that John Boehner was the first person in the role that began to stifle the legislative process. After Donald Trump was elected, Amash noted that both Paul Ryan and Pelosi had complete control over the legislative process, and there has not been a single amendment that was allowed to be discussed on the floor without their approval under their leadership.

Erin Scott / Getty Images

During an interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper last month, Pelosi said she was interested in seeking re-election in her current House role if Democrats retain control of the lower chamber. As the network noted, Pelosi was the first woman Speaker of the House in 2007 and remained in this position until 2011. After Democrats retook control of the House in the 2018 midterm election, she was re-elected to the post in 2019.

Per The Associated Press, Pelosi won re-election in California’s 12th district with 79.2 percent of the votes, or 227,989 ballots. Her opponent, Shahid Buttar, lagged behind with 20.8 percent of the votes, or 59,745 ballots.

Amash previously clashed with Pelosi on the issue of Trump’s impeachment. Per CNN, the congressman suggested in July of 2019 that she was “making a mistake” by not initiating the proceedings against Trump.

“From a principled, moral position, she’s making a mistake. From a strategic position, she’s making a mistake.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Amash suggested in an interview with Vox’s Jane Coaston that Pelosi’s hesitancy was due to her priority of maintaining power as opposed to doing the right thing. He also told Coaston that he believes the way Congress is being run — partly under Pelosi’s leadership — is not an effective way of creating legislation for Americans.

The Speaker of the House would go on the formally announce the proceedings against the president in December of 2019.