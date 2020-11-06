‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Gush Over Each Other In Wedding Anniversary Shares

The 'Counting On' stars have been married for four years now.

Jinger Duggar and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are celebrating their four-year wedding anniversary on November 5 with plenty of love notes. The Counting On stars have taken to their separate Instagram accounts to gush over how much they adore each other and their fans are eating it up.

On Thursday, Jinger shared her one and only anniversary post on Instagram explaining the things that she loves about her spouse. She boasted about how Jeremy treats her like a queen and his knack for making her laugh. The pregnant Duggar daughter also shared a gorgeous wedding snapshot where the long train of her dress was fully displayed lying on the grass. It was spread out showing off lots of delicate lace. The sun appeared to be setting behind the trees as the couple stood in an embrace in the middle of a field.

Jeremy seemed to outdo his bride as he shared not one, but three Instagram posts featuring his favorite photos and adoring words. His first pic appeared to have been taken in the same vicinity as Jinger’s on their special day. However, it was a closer shot as they posed with their foreheads touching. The seminary student wrote a sweet sentiment to his wife as well.

“You’re a remarkable woman, @jingervuolo, and hiking this perilous mountain of life with you has been the greatest privilege and joy of my life,” Jeremy told her.

About an hour later, he continued gushing over her with another picture of Jinger by herself staring at the camera from four years ago. The reality star told his 690,000 social media followers that he is convinced that he “married an angel.”

The third and final post showed the humor that they share together from day one of their marriage. Jeremy appeared to be in the middle of a boastful laugh and Jinger had a huge smile on her face as well. He toted how much fun their life together has been.

Duggar fans loved how much Jeremy seems to adore his expectant wife. They were quick to compliment them on how perfect they are for each other.

“This is love at its finest,” one of Jeremy’s followers remarked.

“You both are absolutely beautiful!” said a second fan.

“You two have a beautiful love! Thanks for sharing,” replied a third admirer.

Jinger and Jeremy were recently involved in a maternity photo shoot with their family of three. They are expecting their second child, a girl, anytime now and Jinger’s huge baby bump was on display in the photos. Their daughter, Felicity, 2, was also posing with her famous parents looking absolutely adorable.