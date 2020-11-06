Ashley Resch Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Lace ‘Soft Glam’ Lingerie Set

Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 936,000 followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Thursday, November 5, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves in a revealing bra and panties. In the caption, she referred to the look as “soft glam.”

Ashley wore a pale peach-colored lingerie set. The underwire bra was covered in lace and featured delicate satin straps. The matching thong was hard to see due to its scanty size as well as the fact that Ashley wore a lacy garter belt over the top of it.

Standing with her back to the camera, Ashley looked over one shoulder as she pouted and gave a seductive gaze. Because of the angle, her impressive booty became the focal point of the pose.

Ashley’s blond locks were parted to the side and styled in gentle waves that tumbled over her shoulders and partway down her back as she stretched her neck and angled her head slightly backward.

She rested her red-nailed fingers on a white side table that also had a couple of decorative glass vases. One of these contained a small bunch of white roses.

In the background, a plush sofa was on display with a luxuriously fluffy blanket tossed over it. A dark-colored rug was also positioned on the floor in front of the sofa.

Sunlight streamed in through the sheer curtains and large windows, adding stunning highlighting to Ashley’s generous curves.

As soon as Ashley posted the photo, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the photo had gathered more than 9,300 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Exquisite,” one follower simply stated in the comments section.

“You are bae goals,” a fan wrote.

“Beautiful and glamorous,” another user added.

“[Hot] like Georgia asphalt in July,” a fourth person joked, also using the winking emoji for added emphasis to their words.

Many of her followers also opted to use only emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also saw a lot of attention as well.

Ashley often flaunts her killer curves when posting content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she opted to go topless in her update. Laying on an unmade bed, the model once again highlighted her voluptuous figure. She also showed off a lot of her sideboob, which definitely titillated her intended audience.