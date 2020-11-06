Georgia Fowler Bares Enviable Abs As She Lifts Her Top While Wearing Bikini Bottoms

Georgia Fowler thrilled many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, in her most recent post. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media popular to post a hot new photo in which she rocked bikini bottoms and a lifted-up top that put her flawless figure fully on display.

The New Zealand native was photographed outside. For the black-and-white photo, she stood on a road lined with trees and bushes. She was in a three-quarter stance, captured slightly from the right. Fowler’s facial expression was stern, with eyes squinted and lips slightly parted.

Fowler propped the back leg forward, in a walking motion. She allowed one arm to rest alongside her body as she used the other to lift the front of the her top, exposing her insanely toned midriff.

She wore a pair of black bikini bottoms boasting a classic design. It featured thin straps, which Fowler placed low on her sides, hugging her strong hips and showing off her toned obliques. On her torso, she sported a long-sleeved top with a crew neckline. It was made of a thin material that clung to her torso. The tag indicated that her outfit was from Éterne.

Fowler wore her dark brunette hair parted down the middle and styled in a short, casual bob. She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a dangling sparkly earring and a butterfly-type ring.

Fowler pointed out in the caption that she was in a “dream state.” She also tagged fashion designer Chloe Bartoli and credited photographer Naj Jamai for the shoot.

The post proved to be popular with her fanbase. Within two hours, the pic has attracted more than 8,100 likes and upwards of 40 comments. Her followers flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Fowler, praising her beauty and style.

“The abs I want, but don’t deserve,” one user wrote.

“@georgiafowler my role model,” replied another one of her fans.

“[Y]ou are charming,” a third fan chimed in.

“Dream gal,” a fourth admirer raved.

Fowler is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos to her Instagram feed. She recently posted another image in which she sizzled in an elegant pink two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She was on a deck while standing on a metal structure. She had her feet on either railing while holding onto the upper beam. The bikini bottoms featured a V-shaped front that showed off her lower stomach. She wore a beige coat over the matching underwire bra.