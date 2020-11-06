Brit Manuela Showcases Her Insanely Fit Figure In Scanty Blue Bikini

American beauty Brit Manuela wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she showed her enviable figure in a scanty bathing suit.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was captured poolside on a beautiful sunny day for the slideshow, which included three images and one video. Brit easily stole the show as she centered herself in every frame and struck a sexy pose.

In the first slide, the model sat down on the pool’s edge and leaned forward to showcase her pert booty. She rotated her head over her right shoulder and shot a sultry glance at the camera. She posed similarly in the second slide, but that time, she stood up straight as she tugged on her bottoms. Brit adjusted her bottoms, smiled, and stuck her tongue out in the video. The last slide showed her from the front as she had one leg in the pool, and the other bent on the concrete while she leaned into her right arm.

Her long, dark locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in natural-looking waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Brit rocked a skimpy blue bikini that featured a floral and butterfly print and two thin strings that went around her neck and criss-crossed down her back. The top’s body featured a cutout in the front that revealed much of her cleavage. She paired the number with matching thong bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous hips and drew the eye to her bodacious backside. The briefs’ side strings also accented her sculpted core.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Los Angeles. In the caption, she stated that her bikini was designed by Oh Polly Swim.

The sizzling post amassed more than 27,000 likes within just one hour after it went live, proving to be popular with social media users. More than 290 fans headed to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her enviable figure, good looks, and choice of swimwear.

“Babe that body is fire,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a fire emoji to the compliment.

“Omg you’re incredible,” a second fan chimed in.

“Okay miss queen, she did that,” a third admirer gushed.

“So gorgeous, body goals,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with numerous red-heart emoji.

Brit has shared a lot of jaw-dropping content with her followers this week. Just earlier today, she uploaded a number of photos in which she rocked skintight red pants and a tiny white crop top.