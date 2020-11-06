Brit Manuela Showcases Her Insanely Fit Figure In Scanty Blue Bikini

American beauty Brit Manuela wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she uploaded some new content that showed her enviable figure in a scanty bathing suit.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was captured poolside on a beautiful sunny day for the slideshow, which consisted of three images and one video. Brit easily stole the show as she centered herself in every frame and struck a sexy pose.

In the first slide, the model sat down on the pool’s edge and leaned forward to showcase her pert booty. She rotated her head over her right shoulder and shot a sultry glance at the camera. She posed similarly in the second slide, but this time stood up straight as she tugged on her bottoms. The video displayed the model as she adjusted her bottoms, smiled, and stuck her tongue out. The last slide showed Brit from her front as she had one leg in the pool, and the other bent on the concrete while she leaned into her right arm.

Her long, dark locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in natural-looking waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Brit rocked a skimpy blue bikini that featured a floral and butterfly print and two thin strings that went around her neck and criss-crossed down her back. The top’s body featured a cut-out in the front that revealed a massive view of cleavage. She paired the number with matching thong bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous hips and drew the eye to her bodacious backside. The briefs’ side strings also accented her sculpted core.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was located in Los Angeles. In the caption, she stated that her bikini was designed by Oh Polly Swim.

The sizzling post amassed more than 27,000 likes within just one hour after it went live, proving to be very popular with social media users. More than 290 fans headed to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her enviable figure, her good looks, and her choice of swimwear.

“Babe that body is fire,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a fire emoji to the compliment.

“Omg you’re incredible,” a second fan chimed in.

“Okay miss queen, she did that,” gushed a third admirer.

“So gorgeous, body goals,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with numerous red-heart emoji

Brit has shared a lot of jaw-dropping content with her followers this week. Just earlier today, she uploaded a number of photos in which she rocked skintight red pants and tiny white crop top.