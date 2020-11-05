Bellator Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In Skintight Sports Bra & Shorts For Steamy Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda flaunted her toned physique in skintight gym gear for her latest spicy Instagram update. In the snaps, she was photographed rocking a body-hugging sports bra and shorts that flaunted her curves.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined after recently injuring her eye, but she showed in this two-photo set that she’s managed to stay in stellar shape. Loureda looked gorgeous as she posed outdoors on a sidewalk. There was a patch of grass behind her along with a large concrete wall that her wardrobe stood out against. She tagged the location as her hometown Miami, Florida.

The Bellator competitor had her light-blond hair in a high ponytail that hung down her back. Loureda wore a sporty ensemble that highlighted her curvy figure. She had on a white sports bra that wrapped tightly around her chest to accentuate her assets. The taekwondo expert also sported high-waist black bike shorts that outlined her defined thighs. She completed the ensemble with a pair of all-white sneakers.

In the first slide, Loureda was captured from the side as she squatted down on the sidewalk. The flyweight held a kettlebell in her hands and raised it to just below her chin. There was a fierce look across her beautiful face as she stared off-camera. The pose, coupled with the formfitting attire, embellished her toned legs and hinted at her curvy booty.

Loureda was photographed from the knees up as she stood upright in the second snap. Her left arm hung by her side as she jutted out her hip and held a Vital Performance drink in her right hand. The model’s shorts popped against the concrete backdrop, and fans were treated to a view of her chiseled stomach, as she once again glanced off-camera.

For the caption, she plugged the protein drink and added a blue heart emoji. She tagged the shoot’s makeup artist and photographer in the pics before uploading them on Thursday.

Many of Loureda’s 555,000 Instagram followers flocked to the set, and more than 27,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over three hours after it went live. She received over 170 comments in that time as her replies were peppered with fire emoji. Fans responded with compliments, and several asked about her upcoming match.

“Dream. She’s a dream,” Demi Lovato replied.

“Obsessed,” one follower wrote while adding two fire emoji.

“Yesss,” fellow MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez commented.

“When are you knocking someone out again?” one fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Loureda flaunted her curvaceous backside in a pink thong bikini.