Yovanna Ventura Is Soaking Wet While Wearing A Glittery Dress In The Bathtub

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 5, saw the celebrity sitting in a tub of water while still wearing clothes. Included, was video footage of her as she swept back her wet hair.

In the caption, the model revealed that the outtake was from the music video for the “Hawai” remix by Maluma and The Weeknd. She also listed the director Jessy Terrero and photographer Jennifer Cooper as being involved as well.

Yovanna wore a sparkling metallic dress that featured delicate shoestring straps. In the first snap, she peered up at the camera, as the straps fell down off her shoulders, revealing plenty of her cleavage as she did so.

A second image panned out and took another shot while the celebrity sat in the water. This time, she leaned her head back as she rested against the tub, her dark locks tumbling down behind her.

A third photo was also shared that showed Yovanna looking down toward the water this time. Her arms were wrapped around her body and the bright pink and purple lighting filtered over her, creating a dynamic vibe.

A clip was also shared with Yovanna’s update. This showed some of the raw footage from the remix. The model was shown running her fingers through her hair and smoothing it back from her face. At one point, Yovanna looks on the verge of tears as she set the mood of the song.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the update. Within two hours, it had already amassed an impressive 51,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Wow babe,” said fellow Instagram model Janice Joostema.

“You are so impossibly gorgeous,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Yay I love watching you on that video you have an exquisite physique,” another user added.

“You’re beautiful wow,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as they rushed in to comment on Yovanna’s latest post. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got a serious workout as well.

