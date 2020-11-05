Steve Bannon Calls For Beheading Of Anthony Fauci, Christopher Wray: ‘I’d Put The Heads On Pikes’

Republican operative Steve Bannon used Thursday’s edition of his podcast to viciously attack Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray, the watchdog group Media Matters reported.

Bannon, who worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and briefly served as a White House adviser, argued that Trump should fire disloyal administration officials as soon as he begins his second term.

Bannon singled out Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Wray.

“Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci,” he began.

Bannon described Trump as a “kind-hearted man,” advising the president to be ruthless when dealing with administration officials who oppose him.

“I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”

“You either get with the program or you’re gone — time to stop playing games. Blow it all up,” he added.

Bannon’s co-host Jack Maxey then chimed in, saying that “yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia.”

Maxey explained how both of these individuals were hung, because “this is what we used to do to traitors.”

Bannon concurred, saying “That’s how you won the revolution.”

Fauci has been critical of the Trump administration’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions between the two men culminated earlier this week, after Fauci suggested that the United States is not prepared to handle the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Trump apparently took issue with these comments, telling rally-goers in Florida that he will fire the nation’s top infectious diseases expert as soon as the election is over.

Trump has repeatedly butted heads with Wray as well. According to The Washington Post, the commander-in-chief and his aides have floated replacing the head of the FBI after Election Day. The report was published amid intense speculation that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated law enforcement leaders.

The president has reportedly pressured Wray, Attorney General William Barr and other top officials to go after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, which they have refused to do.

Trump allegedly has an “execution list” of appointees he plans on firing if he wins another term in the White House. CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, among others, are on that list, according to individuals briefed on the matter.