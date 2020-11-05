Rachel Cook Teases Fans In Skimpy White Bikini In Hot New Update

Rachel Cook gave her 2.9 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, November 5, in her latest update. The former Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to post a slideshow that featured her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Cook in the ocean, with water rising up to her knees. The geotag indicated she was in Vis, Splitsko-Dalmatinska, Croatia. For the main photo, she posed with her back toward the camera with one leg propped forward. She arched her back, showcasing her booty. She placed her hand on her thigh as she turned her head to the viewer, making a sassy facial expression with her mouth open.

Cook sizzled in a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The bottoms were the star of the show, with a thong back that highlighted her incredibly toned booty. It featured medium straps that sat low, hugging her hips. The matching bikini top had thin adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Cook also wore a black bucket hat. Her caramel hair flowed from underneath it in straight strands, falling against her back.

In the caption, Cook announced that the new issue of Nirvana, an online magazine she runs, is dropping tonight and asked her followers to consider purchasing a subscription. She also revealed that the pics were shot by photographer Robert Voltaire.

The post didn’t need much time to attract the attention of her fans. In under an hour, it has garnered more than 51,000 likes and over 360 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Cook with compliments, praising her beauty, location and outfit.

“Looks like you may have dropped some change behind you xx,” one user chimed in.

“You are really beautiful but what stands out the most in your beauty is the wonderful smile that you have drawn on your face,” a second fan wrote.

“You are so beautifully gorgeous Rachel. Have a fantastic Friday & weekend,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Me lookin’ at all of your lit and amazing posts,” added another fan.

Cook isn’t one to shy away from the cameras. Last week, she uploaded another racy image that showed her rocking a skintight black mini dress made from a thin fabric that outlined her flawless figure, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It boasted long sleeves and a low-cut U-shaped neckline that put her busty chest on display. Cook leaned forward while posing in what looked to be a dressing room. She completed her look with a gold chain necklace.