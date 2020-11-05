Laura Sagra Works Out On Balcony While Wearing Blue-And-White Thong

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 961,000 followers with her recent workout post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 5, saw the celebrity wearing a revealing two-piece outfit while she exercised in the fresh air. In the caption, she claimed that there was always time to train, according to a Google translation.

Laura wore a unique outfit while she got in some exercise. The top consisted of what appeared to be either knitted or crocheted straps in white yarn. This edging continued on around the triangular cup that plunged down low and showed off the model’s ample cleavage. The matching bikini briefs also had the same edging around the blue-and-white material.

In the start of the video, Laura could be seen high up on a balcony. As she looked out over the landscape, she also adjusted the two-piece outfit before tucking her long blond locks behind her ears and smiling at her intended audience. She then launched into an exercise regime as the sun shone down on her.

She performed two different types of squatting exercises. As she did so, the camera panned around a little, and the back of her briefs could be seen, revealing her pert derriere in the thong design.

After the workout, Laura took a sip of a Bang Energy drink and then continued to pose as she leaned against the balcony.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within six hours, the clip had already garnered 49,400 likes and close to 300 comments from her avid supporters.

Many of the comments were in different languages. However, the Spanish term “hermosa” kept popping up as people rushed in to share their thoughts. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

“Gorgeous,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“Love your flawless beautiful body,” another user stated.

“Very beautiful princess,” a third person wrote, also adding a heart-eyed emoji at the end of their statement.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eye, and heart ones. However, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Laura often shares a variety of content with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday she flaunted her curves while wearing a deep blue lingerie set. The lacy set highlighted not only her enviable figure but her pale complexion as well. Needless to say, her fans were instantly captivated and couldn’t wait to declare it.