Vanessa Hudgens Gets Soaking Wet In Blue Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The former High School Musical actress is no stranger to putting on a fiery display and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Hudgens stunned in a blue string bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The item of clothing was tied up around her neck and back. She paired the garment with matching bottoms that showcased her booty. The “Come Back to Me” songstress went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with small hoop earrings. Hudgens opted for stylish sheer aviator sunglasses to complete her look. She styled her long dark hair down with a middle part.

The entertainer is a fan of body art and showed off her tattoo inked on the side of her ribs. According to Pop Sugar, she has a total of 12 tattoos.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Hudgens was captured in the water from a high angle. She stretched her body out in the water and raised both her hands to her locks. Hudgens pointed one leg forward and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, she was caught in the middle of what was seemingly a small wave of water that had just splashed her. Hudgens flashed a huge smile and appeared to be enjoying herself.

In the fourth and final slide, she laid down on her front and gave fans a view from behind.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 460,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 39.5 million followers.

“You are honestly so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are so pretty in that outfit. OMG!!! How are you so perfect Vanessa?” another person shared.

“Ma’am, it’s November, and you got me thirsty like it’s July,” remarked a third fan.

“HEAT ON THE GRAM,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding the flame emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Hudgens. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red dress with a corset-style bodice. The look, which was reminiscent of Nicole Kidman’s character in Moulin Rouge, featured a thigh-high slit and fell to the floor. Hudgens wore strappy heels that gave her some extra height and displayed her toes. She rocked long black gloves and sported the majority of her hair up, leaving her bangs down in front of her face.