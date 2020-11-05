Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Fit Body In Mauve Leggings And White Sports Bra

Georgia Gibbs gave her 719,000 Instagram followers a powerful motivation on Thursday, November 5. The Australian model posted a couple of photos that showed her in a stylish workout set that highlighted her incredibly fit body.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posed in front of a textured beige wall. In the first, Gibbs faced the photographer, opening the left leg to the side slightly, showing off her shapely quads. She titled her head to the side as she smiled at the viewer with squinty eyes. The second was similar, but captured her with one arm outstretched as she winked and pointed at the camera.

Gibbs rocked a pair of mauve leggings made from a sturdy fabric that clung to her lower body, outlining her strong thighs. It featured a thick waistband that sat around her navel.

She teamed it with a white sports bra that ruched in the middle, giving it a draped effect. It had a V-shaped neckline that fell in between her breasts, teasing a bit of cleavage. Gibbs indicated via the tag that her outfit was from Alo Yoga.

Gibbs wore her blond tresses styled in natural wavy strands that fell in front of her shoulders. She wore a nude bucket hair that added a beach vibe to her look.

Gibbs paired the pics with a message. She reminded her readers that they are special, regardless of all the craziness that has plagued the year. She told them that they are “capable, powerful, damn right straight up incredible”, pointing out that the world is more special because of each of them.

Within two hours, the post has attracted more than 6,200 likes and upwards of 45 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to thank her for her inspiring words.

“Your [sic] a breath of fresh air you adorable cutie,” one of her fans wrote.

“That’s what I needed right now,” replied another admirer.

“Very nice statements. And very lovely you,” a third follower raved.

“I suppose leggings are just as well as a sarong,” chimed in a fourth user.

Gibbs has built a loyal fanbase thanks to her encouraging messages, which she pairs with photos that highlight her strong body. In a recent post, she uploaded a series of snapshots of herself enjoying a dip in the ocean early in the morning, as The Inquisitr has written. She wore a two-piece boasting a black-and-white print for a textural effect. Its top featured small triangles with spaghetti straps tying behind her neck. Her bottoms tied into bows high on her sides.