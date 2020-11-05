WWE’s Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

WWE superstar Sasha Banks took to Instagram on Thursday and surprised her 4.8 million followers with a picture of her brand new hairstyle.

In the photo, the Friday Night SmackDown Women’s Champion rocked black hair, marking an unexpected departure from the blue color she’s been synonymous with recently.

Banks is known for her bright hair colors. She has stunned her fans with purple and green hair in the past as well. However, her latest style choice is one of her most down-to-earth fashion statements to date.

The superstar’s followers loved her new look. As of this writing, the image has gained just over 73,000 likes and several comments that came from fans and peers alike.

“You’re so beautiful and cute and the hottest woman on earth. Champ of my heart,” wrote one Instagram user.

“GORGEOUSSS, this is our boss ahhh,” wrote another Instagrammer, who capped off the post with some heart-eyed emojis.

Another Instagram commenter called her “The Finest Boss,” referencing her nickname on WWE television.

Some of Banks’ recent uploads have been from glamorous shoots. Her latest picture, meanwhile, showed that she’s just as captivating in her everyday life.

The current champion appeared to be outside in the picture, enjoying her everyday routine. She stood in front of a simple brick wall that boasted some white markings, though she added a sense of awe to her otherwise regular surroundings.

Banks wore a plain green vest top and a blue necklace around her neck. Her eyeliner was a mixture of pink and blue, and she topped her look off with some subtle red lipstick that accentuated her pleasant smile.

The accompanying caption was in French, which pleased many followers who understood what she was saying. It appeared to be a reference to a film that translates to “the voice of the Nightengale.”

It remains to be seen how WWE officials react to her latest fashion development. While it’s highly likely that she was granted permission to make the surprising alteration, it’s not uncommon for performers to do so on their own accord and get disciplined as a result.

The company is notoriously strict for controlling superstars’ appearances, mainly because officials are strict about marketing and merchandise. If a performer makes even the slightest alteration, it can date merchandise pertaining to them instantly.

As The Inquistr documented earlier this week, Miro — formerly known as Rusev — stated that he was buried for cutting his locks when he was off of television. This was supposedly his decision coincided with the release of an action figure line.