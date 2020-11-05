Mabel Shows Off Her Underwear In Baggy T-Shirt Ensemble

Mabel took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The British singer is known for switching up her look and hasn’t disappointed her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker stunned in an oversized white T-shirt that featured black and red circles across the front with Balenciaga written in white text. The loose-fitted item of clothing had short sleeves and a crew neck design. Mabel showed off a hint of her underwear and displayed her legs. She opted for a pair of white socks and rocked acrylic nails.

Mabel is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her left arm and wrist. According to Steal Her Style, the songstress has three tattoos.

She enjoys sporting different hairstyles and had blond shoulder-length hair with a middle part for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her fans to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the 24-year-old was captured crouching on a seat with a fluffy blanket. Mabel posed next to a white shelf that was filled with plants. She posed side-on and placed one hand on her knee. Mabel raised the other to the front of her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smirky expression.

In the next slide, the BRIT Award winner gazed to the left and showcased her blunt hairstyle.

In the tags, Mabel credited her hairstylist Rio Sreedharan.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 119,500 likes and over 625 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

“WAIT I LOVE THE HAIR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“u look so gorgeous btw how u always serving like,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg i love ur hair. I’m actually listening to loneliest time of year, can’t wait for Christmas,” remarked a third fan.

“Ahhhhhhhh u suit the blonde so much, I’m obsessed,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mabel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a purple string bikini top with matching bottoms. Mabel completed the look with fluffy sliders and showcased the tattoo on her hip. She accessorized herself with a bracelet and sported her shoulder-length wavy blond locks down. Mabel was photographed outdoors alongside her friend, AWA, who posed inside a silver bath wearing a green swimsuit. She pulled her hair off her back into a bun and appeared to be enjoying herself.