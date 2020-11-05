Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Plaid Bikini

On Thursday, November 5, American model Kindly Myers made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 2.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip showed the 35-year-old striking a variety of poses on what appears to be a balcony. She opted to wear a skimpy plaid bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of cheeky side tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoos on her side and her lowered stomach. As for accessories, Kindly sported a delicate cross pendant necklace and a sparkling belly button ring. She also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

The video began with Kindly staring at the camera, as she adjusted the straps of her bikini top. She then proceeded to tug on her bottoms while swaying her hips. The clip continued with her flipping her hair with a serious expression on her face. She ended the video by turning around and shaking her pert derriere before walking away from the camera.

The clip was paired with the song “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

In the caption, Kindly encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous as usual,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful bikini incredible body pretty face and lovely,” added a different devotee, followed by numerous fire, heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji.

“Aloha beautiful, once again you are absolutely amazing!” remarked another admirer.

“Amazingly beautiful and super sexy wow!” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kindly has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing lingerie set. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.