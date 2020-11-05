‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Kyle Throws A Tantrum At Dina’s Will Reading

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Thursday, November 5, featured the reading of Dina’s will, and Kyle’s anger at Theo bubbled over again. Meanwhile, Chance questioned Adam about Chelsea leaving without taking any bags, and Sally got a new job that she was less than thrilled about.

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle (Michael Mealor) questions why Theo (Tyler Johnson) was there. Theo noted he was family. After some bickering, Jack (Peter Bergman) stepped in and invited Theo to stay. The lawyer showed up, and she announced that Dina (Marla Adams) wanted Abby (Melissa Ordway) to read the will. Dina stipulated that her estate be divided among Jack, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland). Then she mentioned her grandchildren. Kyle got Dina’s art collection, and Abby received the Paris apartment. Finally, Dina mentioned Eric Vanderway, who was Theo’s father. She left him a letter that explained she and Stuart Brooks were his parents. Then, she passed along a fancy pen that Stuart had left her in his will. Theo acted happy about his inheritance while Kyle made sure to get in some digs. Jack finally urged his son to knock it off.

Later, Theo had some drinks at Society, and Sally (Courtney Hope) was there. He told her about getting cheated out of his inheritance, and Sally said he seemed like he was up to something.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Before that, Sally met with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and asked about a job. Lauren didn’t know of anything on the level that Sally wanted, but she offered her a position as her personal assistant. Sally accepted, but she didn’t seem terribly happy about it. At Jabot, Sally talked to Jack about the Jabot Collective, but he noted the company decided to focus solely on cosmetics for the time being.

Sally also saw Summer (Hunter King) at the park, and she asked to exchange contact information since they’d be working in the same building. Kyle walked up, and Sally instantly sensed he was another of Summer’s exes. After Sally left, Kyle groused about Theo, and Summer said she felt sorry for him. Kyle wondered if perhaps her ex-boyfriend was the problem instead of his ex-wife.

Adam (Mark Grossman) had a box of Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) things at this penthouse. He took her phone and sent a group text from it to say Chelsea had gone on a trip to get her head together.

At Chancellor, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) told Chance (Donny Boaz) about Chelsea’s odd text. She encouraged him to look into her disappearance. Chance went to Adam’s and confronted him. Adam tried to play it off, but he tripped up by knowing the group text’s details, which made Chance suspicious. Chance noticed Adam’s box and asked what it was. Adam said it was new books.

Young Adam (Dane West) continued working on his older self. He argued that they could still stop this. However, Adam said it was way too late and that Chelsea wouldn’t get hurt.

Chelsea woke up in a room on a cot. She screamed and banged on the door, realizing that Adam was behind her kidnapping. She saw a bottle of water and drank it. Then after becoming lightheaded, Chelsea laid down.

Finally, at the Chancellor mansion, Chloe told her baby that she would take care of that person if anybody hurt Chelsea.