Cuban Model Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bikini While Riding A Jet Ski

Claudia Sampedro tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she shared a couple of snapshots that saw her slaying in a minuscule bikini as she enjoyed a paradisiacal destination.

The Cuban model was photographed on a Jet Ski gliding through the turquoise water of the ocean. According to the geotag, Sampedro was in Antigua, in Antigua and Barbuda. In the first photo, she was standing up while holding firmly onto the handles, looking at a point straight ahead. The second captured her sitting down. She turned her head to the right, glancing and smiling at the camera.

Sampedro sported a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that did a lot more showing than covering. It included a pair of thong bottoms with a G-string that put her shapely glutes front and center. She pulled its thin sides up high, baring her toned hips and quads.

On her torso, Sampedro had on a matching top with two parallel strings that wrapped around her back. The front boasted a geometric pattern in early tones.

Sampedro wore her damp hair down and parted in the middle. She also had on a pair of stylish brown sunglasses that protected her eyes from the bright tropical sun and added another layer of style to her beach look.

In the caption, Sampedro noted that a view makes everything better and added that the mosquitoes in the Caribbean island were “savage.”

The post has captured the attention of her loyal fans. Within five hours, 21,700 likes and over 225 comments. They used the opportunity to point out how good Sampedro looks and to share their admiration for her dedication to fitness.

“Mine doesn’t look this hot [fire emoji] but now you make me want to post mine,” one user raved.

“I’ll need a video with everything you eat in a day,” replied another fan.

“NOBODY WANTS TO SEE YOUR ‘PERFECT BODY’ CLAUD,” added a third admirer, including laughing emoji after the words.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more perfect body @claudiasampedro,” chimed in a fourth user.

Sampedro often flaunts her hourglass figure in her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded an image in which she stunned in a casual outfit. It included a flirty white top with balloon sleeves that she wore off her shoulders. It had a narrow hemline that exposed her slender waist and toned midriff. She paired it with tiny Daisy Dukes with ripped details along the front. The waistband rose to her navel, further highlighting her shape.