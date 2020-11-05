William deVry Seems To Say Farewell To ‘General Hospital’ In New Twitter Post

General Hospital star William deVry got his Twitter followers buzzing with an intriguing Thursday morning post. There have been spoilers floating around indicating that he would soon be leaving the show, and this caption and photo certainly seemed to suggest that was true. Is this his informal farewell to the show’s fans as he wraps up his time on the set?

About a week ago, reports emerged indicating that both deVry and his General Hospital co-star Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) had been fired. So far, the show has not addressed these rumors. However, both Rylan and deVry have shared social media posts that seemed to suggest the buzz was accurate.

Soon after these reports emerged, the actor generated some speculation with a cheeky thread on Twitter. He didn’t confirm that he was leaving the role of Julian Jerome. However, his wording seemed to suggest it was true. Now, his new tweet seems to pretty boldly put it out there.

The tweet included an exterior photo from the General Hospital set. It was the building and General Hospital sign, a shot that fans have seen a number of cast members utilize over the years.

In his caption, deVry teasingly asked what his song of the day should be. His choices certainly signaled that he was perhaps leaving the set for the last time.

"Good-Bye Yellow Brick Road" and "Say Good-Bye to Hollywood"? Songs of the day? pic.twitter.com/Rc1HEn6PyD — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 5, 2020

General Hospital fans certainly took the post to mean exactly that and they were not happy. Rumors about deVry’s potential departure have been swirling for a while. Not only that, but Julian’s storyline has been slowly progressing to a point where a departure from Port Charles seemed likely.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if it was deVry’s decision to leave, and this has General Hospital viewers quite upset. Many were quick to respond to this teaser and express their adoration for the actor and his character.

“This makes me so sad. We’re going to miss you so much on #gh,” one person tweeted.

“Thanks for the drama, thanks for the laughs, thanks for your kindness. Best of luck on the next leg of your journey, Will! You will be sorely missed. #Jiblings4Life,” posted a fan.

“You are one of the reasons I still watch GH. You made us love to hate Julian… then love to love Julian. You’re an amazing actor. I’m sad to see you go but eager to see what else is out there for ya. Good luck!” wrote a follower.

“Gonna miss your Julian. The snark. The chem w/Ava&Alexis & pretty much the entire cast. Always a fav. Wishing you safe travels & good vibes where ever you land,” noted someone else.

If indeed deVry just wrapped up his last General Hospital scenes now, that would seem to signal that Julian’s last scenes will air toward the end of November sweeps.

Will General Hospital viewers get any satisfaction in how this plays out? People are devastated by this development and will be anxious to see where deVry lands next, if his post signals what it seems.