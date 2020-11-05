Niki DeMartino Wows In White Miniskirt Ensemble

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The influencer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform, opting for a matching ensemble for her most recent post.

The “Alone In My Car” songstress stunned in a white crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her midriff and was paired with what looked to be a corset-style garment of the same color. DeMartino rocked the look with a white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She wore matching long socks and painted her nails with a coat of black polish. DeMartino accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and rings. She styled her long wavy fiery red and black hair down with a middle part.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured down a quiet road from the thighs-up. The 25-year-old raised one hand to her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, DeMartino tilted her head to the left and showcased her profile.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped in front of a yellow sunset while whipping her hair.

In the tags, DeMartino credited her wardrobe stylist Joey Thao.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing her fans where these snapshots took place.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“hey niki, just wanted to say i love the red hair and dark highlights you look so freaking beautiful! couldnt stop looking at you in your video with alisha!” one user wrote.

“omg niki you look gorgeous,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Omgggg so beautiful!! I wish i was that pretty,” remarked a third fan.

“DAMN THIS FIT AND YOUR HAIRR!!!! EVERYTHING LOOKS SO ON POINT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a white lace bandeau top that was semi-sheer. DeMartino opted for a high-waisted black leather skirt and thigh-high boots of the same material with chunky soles. She sported her locks down and showed off the small tattoo inked on her the left side of her chest.