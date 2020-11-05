Sarah Harris Shows Off Hourglass Silhouette In A Red Lace Teddy

Sarah treated her followers to two smoldering lingerie looks today.

Sarah Harris knows that two is better than one. After steaming up her Instagram page this morning with a smoldering lingerie look, the model returned to her account again on Thursday to show off her curves in another sexy getup that left very little to the imagination.

The Kiwi hottie stood directly in front of the camera for the racy snap, taking up the middle of the frame as she gazed back at the lens with an alluring stare. She looked to be in her bedroom, as there appeared to be a mattress covered in white linens just a short distance behind her. The walls of the room were undecorated, ensuring that there would be nothing to distract fans from the stunner as she flaunted her hourglass silhouette in a sexy lace teddy that perfectly suited her bodacious frame.

Sarah stunned in the wine red one-piece that complemented her gorgeous tan. It had underwire-style cups that featured an intricate floral design, as well as a plunging neckline that showcased the former Playboy model’s ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. Fans could also get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders thanks to the number’s thin spaghetti straps, which just barely peeked out from underneath her long platinum locks as they spilled down her chest in loose waves.

The lingerie’s striped bodice proceeded to cling tightly to Sarah’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. The frame cut Sarah off just below her hips, though her audience could still see that the garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design. The style made for a tantalizing display of her dangerous curves and sculpted thighs, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to flood the blond bombshell’s latest Instagram post with love. It has amassed more than 6,300 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Perfect as always,” one person wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Girl, you are such a bomb,” a third follower remarked.

“Hottest in the world,” declared a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about flaunting her phenomenal figure in scanty ensembles on social media. In another recent upload, the beauty flaunted her voluptuous chest and ample underboob in an impossibly tiny leopard-print bikini as she bit the stem of her glasses in a sensual manner. Her followers went wild for that post as well, awarding it more than 11,000 likes and 289 comments to date.