Abby Dowse Shows Her Cheeky Side In String Bikini & Stylish Shades

Aussie model and influencer Abby Dowse updated her popular Instagram feed on Thursday, November 5 with a stunning snapshot that put the spotlight on her pert derrière. The 31-year-old was captured laying tummy-down on a beach towel in the medium closeup shot with stylish shades on her face and an ultra-scanty string bikini covering just a fraction of her sun-kissed, gym-honed physique and its alluring attributes.

Her bottoms-up pose, the angle from which she was snapped and the revealing nature of her two-piece swim ensemble combined to allow Dowse’s cheeky assets to be prominently displayed on the right side of the photo’s frame.

Dowse captioned the snap by putting the focus on her sunglasses, which she tagged as a Sobe Shades creation. However, a sizable contingent of her 2.5 million followers were clearly stuck on her chiseled body and taut, shapely posterior, filling the comments section with shout-outs for the sultry display.

“What shades?” joked one smitten supporter.

“I bet you are the hottest girl on the beach every time you go [there],” added another admirer.

“Quite frankly I never made it up to the shades!!!” confessed a third follower. “That peach!!! Wow!!!”

“Your body is amazing Abby,” wrote a fourth fan.

With Dowse’s belly and perky bust resting beneath her, the Sydney, New South Wales native leaned her head against her right hand with her left forearm crossed before her. Meanwhile, her knees were bent and her calves were crisscrossed above her thighs with her feet dangling in the air.

The model’s normally piercing eyes were partially obstructed by the large, tinted lenses that filled the oversized frames of her glasses. However, her full, pink lips — which were parted slightly to reveal a glint of white teeth — were shown in great detail, along with her well-manicured eyebrows and wild, golden blond locks. At the edge of her narrow jawline on both sides, large, hooped earrings tickled her cheeks.

The triangular cups that graced Dowse’s bustline looked to bear a coral pink hue and they were outlined by white trim that transitioned into thin shoulder straps. Similar straps were all that adorned her sculpted, heart-shaped booty, which protruded upward in the sultry shot.

Dowse’s post was a quick hit with her adoring masses, inspiring more than 10,000 double-taps in only an hour after it had appeared on her feed.

Less than 24 hours before posting her latest bikini pick, Dowse had already brought the sizzle to her Instagram with a steamy kitchen selfie that showed her sporting a sexy, black lingerie set.