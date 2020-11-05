Gabby Epstein Gets Messy In The Kitchen As She Whips Up A Snack While Wearing White Lingerie

Gabby channeled her inner Food Network star for the kitchen photo sesh.

Gabby Epstein channeled her inner Food Network star for a hot new photoshoot that saw her showing some serious skin. The model shared a few images from the kitchen sesh to her Instagram page on Thursday that have quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The upload included four photos of the Aussie hottie taken as she whipped up a snack in the kitchen. She stood directly in front of the camera for the first three snaps, gazing back at it intently as she smeared what appeared to be a thick batter over her face in a sensual manner.

The lens was honed in on Gabby and the background was blurred, ensuring that all eyes remained on the blond bombshell throughout the multi-slide post. Giving what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be focused on anything else.

The Aussie hottie was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing as she made a mess in the kitchen while rocking a sexy white bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps with gold hardware that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, while its plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage. It had lace cups that were partially sheer and featured an eyelash design on their hemlines, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Gabby’s lingerie proceeded to cinch in at her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and slender frame. She also tied a white apron around her hips to help accentuate her tiny waist. In the final slide of the post, she stood with her back to the camera, revealing that the number also boasted a daringly cheeky cut. The style left her flour-covered booty exposed nearly in their entirety, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The model completed her barely there look with a trendy necklace stack that included a gold choker as well as a longer chain with a gorgeous pendant. A pair of gold hoop earrings also peaked out from underneath her platinum locks, which were styled in a half-up, half-down ‘do that cascaded behind her back in loose waves.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the quadruple-pic upload with love. It has amassed more than 16,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Ugh these are my favorite, you are the most attractive thing on the planet Gab,” one person wrote.

“Seriously so pretty,” praised another fan.

“You got a little somethin on your cheek,” a third follower teased.

“Stunning!” added a fourth admirer.

Gabby has shared a number of tantalizing new photos to her Instagram page this week. On Tuesday, she showed off her killer physique again when she worked the camera in a tiny black bikini while posing on the roof of a building. That post proved popular as well, racking up over 98,000 likes and 776 comments to date.