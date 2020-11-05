Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Camouflage Leggings

Brittany Matthews – who is engaged to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes – put her curves on display for her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she was shot wearing a tight sports bra and skintight leggings that flaunted her fit booty.

The 24-year-old has been dedicated to staying fit during her pregnancy, and in this update she was recorded doing five different lunging exercises. She was recorded at her home gym where she used platforms and free weights to change up her lower-body fitness routine.

The social media influencer wore her long golden-blond hair up in a ponytail as it flowed down her back. Matthews sported a rouge-colored sports bra that had a plunging neckline and wrapped tightly around her chest. She had on a pair of formfitting camouflage leggings that had brown, army green, and pink coloring. The Texas native also wore a pair of pink sneakers, and completed the ensemble with a gold bracelet and a smartwatch.

At the beginning of the footage, Matthews was captured from behind as she held a dumbbell in each hand. She stepped backwards and lowered her knees to the ground with each stride. This angle gave viewers an eyeful of her curvaceous booty in the tight-fitting pants. The expecting mother stood on an aerobic stepper, as she did another lunge variance for the second part of the clip.

Matthews was recorded from the side for the third exercise as she stared into a mirror to check her form while doing a curtsey motion. The fitness model stood in the same spot for the fourth part of the vid while she held a dumbbell with both hands just below her chin. She took large strides to the side and stretched out her legs with each repetition. The video ended with Matthews doing walking lunges, which gave fans a glimpse of her curves and growing baby bump.

For the caption, the former soccer pro listed the five exercises she performed. She added a peach emoji, and tagged the sportswear company Balance Athletica before uploading the post on Thursday.

Many of Matthews’ 732,000 Instagram followers flocked to the footage, and nearly 5,500 found their way to the like button in just over an hour after it went live. She received over 80 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with fire emoji.

“Your baby gonna be jacked at 2 months,” one fan joked.

“Pink and pregnant is my favorite look on you!” another added.

“Girl, I just wanna say thank you for motivating me!” one follower wrote.

