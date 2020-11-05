Madi Edwards Goes Topless In Canary Bikini In An Infinity Edge Pool

Madi Edwards teased her Instagram followers with two photos of herself swimming topless in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as she enjoyed her tropical trip.

In both images, Madi posed in a pool with an infinity edge that sat above a building and greenery dotted hillside. The blue sky featured white clouds in the distance. She wore a pair of canary yellow bikini bottoms tied over each hip and dipped low in the front, showing off her flat tummy, slender waist, and curvy hips. The model’s long golden hair was wet from swimming, and she had it slicked back from her face.

In the first shot, Madi leaned over the pool’s edge with her hands protecting her modesty. Her front was submerged in the water, and her pert backside floated above the surface. Her wet hair plastered against her back and curled up slightly at her neck as she looked back at the camera’s lens with a serious look on her face.

Madi posed on her back in the second photograph. She had her torso stretched over the side with her long mane dangling over the side of the pool. Again, her hands covered her breasts, leaving plenty of sideboob exposed. The pose revealed the model’s taut stomach and showed her ribcage. She accessorized with earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

She credited Clint as the photographer for the series. Her fans showed the post a lot of love, with more than 8,075 hitting the “like” button, and dozens also took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“Wow, Madi! I love that pose. Just perfect! For both pics. Sexy,” enthused one follower who included roses, hearts, and flames.

“What a wonderful views. It looks cool. I want to travel with you next time,” a second fan gushed, adding a sunflower, blue butterfly, sun, and a wave to complete the comment.

“What crazy close-ups. You are wonderful!! A perfect wave of beauty! Thanks for brightening my day,” wrote a third Instagram user who added a star-eye emoji and a blue wave.

“Wow, Madi, you are a beautiful, enchanting, wonderful, nice girl!!! Please send me a greeting and a kiss!!! I send a big kiss and a hug from Andrew!!!” a fourth devotee replied, including several roses and red lips.

Madi regularly shares sexy pictures of herself modeling bikinis, workout clothes, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she treated her followers to a post featuring her friend Gabby Epstein enjoying a drink next to a hot tub.