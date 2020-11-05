Dua Lipa Shows Off Cleavage In Black Leather Corset With Sheer Panels

Dua Lipa is showing off her incredible figure yet again in a post that is dazzling her 54 million followers. The “New Rules” singer posed for the cover of Attitude magazine and shared some of the snapshots from her photoshoot to Instagram on November 5. In the dual-picture post, Dua rocked two separate ensembles, both of which were black-themed and quite revealing.

In the first picture, the 25-year-old posed from the side while wrapping her arms around her chest and turning her head to look into the camera. Dua winked one eye and stuck out her tongue while sporting a black sequin bra with thigh-high pants to match. The sparkly ensemble was super shimmery and showed off her toned tummy. Dua wore her hair up which was pulled behind her head and twisted upwards, making the tips stick out from her crown.

The second picture was a little more revealing as Dua posed in a black leather corset that featured sheer panels, giving a glimpse of her slim waist. The corset showed off an ample amount of cleavage which was emphasized by a large gold chain than hung low on her chest. The sexy top was paired with high-waisted leather pants which were wrapped with a gold chain belt. Dua held the belt’s ends in her fingers as she gazed into the camera seductively.

Fans of Dua’s loved the photo immediately, leaving thousands of comments as well as granting it over 550,000 likes in less than an hour. Followers commented on the sexy new look while fawning over the Brit below the pic.

“Queen of pop,” one user wrote.

“Love you Dua, thanks for all you do for us,” another added.

The comments section was also riddled with hundreds of emoji which included the fire-symbol as well as black hearts to match her sexy ensemble.

Boyfriend Anwar Hadid showed his support for his lady by adding two starry-eyed emoji beneath the photographs as well.

In the caption for the hot new post, the “IDGAF” singer thanked Attitude for having her on the cover and tagged everyone who helped her achieve the fierce look. The publication shared photos of Dua on their own Instagram page, which can be seen here. Attitude, known for being the UK and Europe’s best selling LGBTQ magazine, talked to the pop star about her being an advocate for their community for the December issue.

“It’s entirely a right to be able to love who you want… It’s something that I feel very connected to and will continue to fight for,” she told the mag.