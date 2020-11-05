Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Thong Bikini: ‘Lost And I Don’t Need You To Find Me’

Demi Rose took to Instagram on November 5 to share another sizzling snap from her tropical getaway. The sultry shot captured her in a skimpy bikini, and it’s been generating plenty of buzz from her massive fan base.

The photo was snapped from the model’s backside, and a geotag in the post indicated that she was at Soneva Jani, a luxury resort in the Maldives. It looked to be a picture-perfect day with plenty of sun and a bright blue sky. She stood on a massive swing in the middle of the ocean that was hung from a large wooden beam. Demi grabbed onto one of the ropes on the side and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. The model arched her back slightly and popped her derriere toward the lens, treating her fans to a great view of her bombshell curves.

Demi opted for a white bikini that showed a lot more than it covered. The top of the suit had a set of thin straps that were snug on Demi’s shoulders, leaving her arms and back on display for her fans to admire. Each strap had fasteners that matched the suit’s color, and they were worn over her shoulder blades.

The bottom of the suit was equally as hot, and it matched the skimpy style and color of Demi’s top. Only a small triangular piece of fabric covered her peachy posterior, and its thong cut left her bronze buns in full view. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her midsection, accentuating her hourglass curves. The cut of the swimsuit also showed off Demi’s toned legs. Demi went barefoot for the photo op, and her feet were partially submerged underwater.

The model styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and it spilled messily over one shoulder. In her caption, Demi shared that she was “lost” and she doesn’t need anyone to come to find her. Her audience has been loving the sexy snap, and in a matter of minutes, it’s managed to earn over 298,000 likes and 2,700-plus comments. Most fans applauded her curvaceous figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“The striking beautiful curves her beauty is exótic woman,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“I am from Algeria and wish you good friendship, O beautiful woman,” another fan added with the addition of a few red hearts.

“You are very pretty and your body is so hot,” a third gushed.

“Oh my God. What a beautiful woman you are,” one more chimed in.