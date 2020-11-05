Kara Del Toro Shows Off Flawless Physique In Skintight Satin Dress

American bombshell Kara Del Toro posted some stunning new images to Instagram on Thursday, November 5, capturing thousands of hearts around the world.

The 27-year-old Elite Model was photographed outside a building for a four-slide series. Kara was centered in every frame as she struck both candid and sultry poses.

In the first photo, the model posed slightly from her left side as she leaned against a white wall. She held a bag with her left hand and rotated her head over her shoulder as her eyes avoided the camera’s lens. She appeared more candid in the second snapshot as she had one foot in front of the other while she adjusted her dress.

The third image displayed her from the front as she cocked one hip out to showcase her form. The fourth frame showed her in a similar pose, but this time her legs were crossed at the ankles.

Her long blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in large waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders, adding a touch of glamour to the look. Her nails looked to be perfectly manicured and were painted with a light pink polish.

Kara showed off her famous physique in a skimpy, brown, satin dress that was designed by Rumours. The garment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The plunging neckline called attention to her busty figure as it exposed an eyeful of cleavage. The skintight number also highlighted her curvy hips and plump booty as it tightly wrapped around her figure.

She completed the look with an off-white purse from Bottega Veneta and black combat boots from Tony Bianco. She accessorized with a necklace and a pair of earrings.

The smoking-hot images quickly grew in popularity in the social media sphere, garnering more than 14,000 likes within two hours of going live. More than 100 followers also headed to the comments section to vocalize their admiration for Kara’s enviable figure, good looks, and choice of attire.

“When I see you my heart goes boom boom,” one individual commented, adding a number of rose and wink-face emoji to the end of the sentence.

“Now that’s a sick outfit,” chimed in another admirer.

“Obsessed with you and this look,” a third fan asserted.

“What a beautiful lady,” a fourth user added, following their words with a string of heart-eye emoji.

