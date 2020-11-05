Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Bikini

On Thursday, November 5, American model Cindy Prado uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 28-year-old striking a variety of poses in front of a pool. A large ivy-covered house can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Miami Beach, Florida.

Cindy flaunted her fantastic figure in a bright-colored bikini with an intricate pattern from the swimwear brand Luli Fama. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. As for accessories, she sported gold earrings, a pendant necklace, and a ring worn on her index finger.

For the photo shoot, the blond beauty wore her long honey-colored hair down. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering off-white color.

In the first picture, Cindy stood with one of her arms folded across her body. She altered her position for the following photo by turning to the side. She tugged on her bikini bottoms, as she looked off in the distance with her mouth slightly open. The third shot showed the model lying on her side, using one of her hands to prop herself up.

She faced away from the photographer and raked her fingers through her hair in the fourth picture. For the fifth photo, she sat on the edge of what appears to be a hot tub. She touched the straps of her top and focused her attention on the camera lens. As with the second shot, Cindy showed off her curvaceous side profile in the final image. She looked over her shoulder and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Luli Fama by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Very beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look more beautiful now than you have ever looked,” added a different devotee.

“You are looking more and more lovely every time I see you,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous fire and heart emoji.

“You are very pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.