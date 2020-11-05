Salma Hayek Shows Off A High Leg-Slit In A Strapless Blue Gown

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek wowed her 16.5 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback photo where she stunned in a gorgeous strapless gown. Salma had originally worn the ensemble at the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards after party.

The dress was a strapless style with a square neckline that flaunted the actress’s décolletage. Around the bust area, the fabric folded over itself to cinch around the waist and highlight Salma’s hourglass figure. The bottom of the dress flared out into an a-line silhouette. A ruffled edge at the hem added another pretty accent, and a high slit offered Salma a chance to show off her toned leg.

The fabric appeared to be a light and airy chiffon-like material and was a brilliant cerulean blue that not only added a pop of color to the upload but also flattered Salma’s bronzed skin.

She styled her hair into voluminous waves and a chic center part, and her long brown tresses cascaded to just past her shoulders. Salma opted for luxurious diamond jewelry to complete the look, including a pair of chandelier earrings, cocktail ring, and large art deco-style cuffed bracelet.

Salma completed the look with metallic peep-toe sandals and a silver clutch.

The actress posted one picture that was a combination of two photos at the event. In the first photo, she angled her body sideways to the camera and placed her hand on her hip to flatter her curves. In the second, she turned away and offered a flirty expression from over her shoulder.

In her caption, the Wild Wild West star explained that she wanted to share a throwback where she wore blue, which many fans took to be showing support for the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. Salma added that she hoped the photos were “good luck.”

Fans went wild over the new upload, and the post quickly earned over 121,000 likes and more than 960 comments.

“Such a goddess and my favorite color is blue!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several heart emoji.

“Stunning. Always. What a gorgeous color,” echoed a second.

“My favorite actress. One of the most beautiful women in the world hands down!” proclaimed a third.

“I love that blue dress!!!! It absolutely looked stunning on you!! The color is so beautiful,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including two red hearts and a kissing face symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Salma has wowed social media with a throwback photo. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after showing off her tiny waist in a sequin crop top from the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.