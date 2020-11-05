Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Revealing Dress With Super Plunging Neckline While Announcing Christmas Single

Kelly Clarkson showed off her trim figure in an Instagram promotion for a new Christmas song. The singer surprised her 5 million followers on November 5 by announcing she would be releasing her version of Vince Vance & the Valiants’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You” later this month. She also encouraged her fans to “pre-save” the song.

Some of Kelly’s fans thought she was covering “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, but the two songs are entirely different. Kelly’s new single is a cover of a country song of the same name, while Mariah’s is a pop banger.

In the promotional image for the single, Kelly wore a shimmery silver dress that was lined with rhinestones around the hemlines. The garb was super sparkly and shined brightly as it was hit with the flash of the camera and looked great against Kelly’s creamy skin. The flowing arms of the dress were three-quarter length and also had rhinestones that ran up the middle of the arm.

Stealing the show was the deep plunge on the dress, which ran all the way down to Kelly’s waistline. Wrapped around her middle were more embellishments with a small see-through strip that was conservative but sexy. To match her shiny outfit, Kelly had her fingernails painted silver, and they blended in perfectly with the extravagant clothing. The “Because of You” singer wore her blond locks down and in loose waves, which ended at her bustline.

In under an hour, the post brought in over 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans. Many of Kelly’s supporters were excited to hear the news about the new Christmas single, and some hoped it meant there would be an announcement of an album soon.

“All I want for Christmas is more Kelly Clarkson music,” one user wrote.

“Does it mean that we’re gonna get another Christmas album???” another asked.

Emoji also flooded the comments section and were on-theme for the post, with symbols ranging from the Christmas tree to Santa Claus.

Deep-plunging necklines seem to be a trend for Kelly, who has been showing off a little more skin in some of her recent outfit choices. She wore a deep V-neck gown for a Halloween special on her talk show last month, which showed off a bit of cleavage. She has also been rocking a lot of shimmery ensembles over the last few months and debuted a tight black sequin ensemble on The Voice in October during the live auditions episodes.