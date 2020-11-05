WWE’s Charlotte Flair Shows Off Her Legs & Celebrates Date Night In Latest Selfies

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair took time out of her date night this week to tantalize her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a selection of gorgeous selfies.

In the photos, the blond bombshell stood in a bathroom corridor that was decorated with a sand-colored wooden floor and green tiles on the walls.

The room was topped off with some bare branches in the foreground and a red picture on the wall behind her. The location was undisclosed, but the accompanying caption revealed that Flair was in Miami at the time.

However, Flair commanded all of the attention in the photos. The WWE superstar wore a short brown dress showed off her long legs and hourglass figure.

The right side of the dress was a sweater style that covered her entire arm. The adjacent part, meanwhile, hung just below her shoulder and revealed some skin.

Flair sported a pair of gold heels that matches her hair color. The phone she used to take the pictures was also in line with the tone of her hair and footwear.

The first picture depicted Flair standing straight with her head slightly tilted. Her long blond hair dropped the right side of her body, covering her arm and part of her chest.

In the second snap, the former Women’s Champion stood straight as she stared at her phone. She appeared to be concentrating on capturing the snap judging by the focused look on her face.

In the third picture, Flair stood side-on with her left leg slightly forward as the dress hugged her derriere. Her face boasted a relaxed and dreamy expression as she posed for the camera.

The final photo also captured a full-body shot, though the camera appeared to zoom out as Flair seemed to stand further away compared to the other selfies.

Flair stated that she was on a date, presumably with her fiance Andrade. The pair have seemingly enjoyed a romantic week together, as they recently recreated the most memorable scene from Batman Returns as well.

Flair’s latest selection of selfies captured her fans’ attention. Many of them took to the comments section to shower the superstar with compliments, praising her looks.

“Best legs in the business,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Absolutely breathtaking wow and fantastic legs,” noted a second Instagrammer.

Other followers asked when she’ll be back on television. The wrestler has been out of action for most of the year, but she recently revealed that she’s training for her return.