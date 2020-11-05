Jenna Jenovich Looks Super Hot In A Revealing Top And Leather Pants

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich, who is famous among her 2.1 million Instagram fans for her sexy figure and pretty looks, took to her page on Thursday, November 5, and uploaded yet another hot picture.

In the snapshot, Jenna rocked a black, formfitting top which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. It consisted of long sleeves and a low-cut neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The risqué top also drew attention to Jenna’s shapely neck and flawless décolletage.

Jenna, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, teamed the top with a pair of black leather pants.

The model wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back and shoulders. She also let some bangs cover her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a bracelet in her right wrist.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The photoshoot took place indoors, against the background of a decoration piece.

Jenna sat on a white sofa, spreading her legs wide apart. She kept her hands on her knees and lifted her chin. The hottie gazed straight at the lens and slightly puckered her lips.

In the caption, Jenna informed users that her outfit was from the Australian designer-wear brand, Nookie.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 10,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Jenna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 215 messages in which they praised her enviable figure and beautiful facial features.

“Oh wow, you look stunning. I am loving the whole vibe,” one of her fans commented.

“Do you know that you have become a daily bedtime fantasy of mine?? I just can’t sleep without looking at your pics,” another user wrote to confess his feelings.

“By far one the best-looking persons I’ve seen in a while,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed and kiss emoji to the comment.

“Omg, you are perfect in every respect,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “classy,” and “queen,” to let Jenna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation and support, including Arianny Celeste, Katrin Freud, Kennedy Summers, and Anita Herbert.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenna uploaded a hot snapshot on October 18 in which she rocked a very revealing outfit that put her curves front and center. To date, the pic has accrued more than 11,000 likes.