Bri Teresi Hits The Golf Course In Low-Cut Wrap Shirt & Short Skirt: ‘Who Wants To Play?’

Bri Teresi took to a golf course in her latest Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The model posted a photo of herself posing on the greens as she rocked a low-cut wrap shirt and a tiny skirt that did nothing but favors for her famously long legs. In the caption, she asked fans if they wanted to play a round.

The photo showed Bri standing in the vibrant green grass at Alta Sierra Country Club in Grass Valley, California, according to the post’s geotag. Tall trees lined the area as the sun washed over the model and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant and ready for a game in her skimpy outfit.

Bri’s look included a white short-sleeved cropped shirt with fabric that wrapped over itself on the side. The top had a plunging V-neckline that exposed the model’s ample cleavage as the material clung to her bust. Meanwhile, the top cut off at her mid-waist, so a sliver of her flat tummy was on display.

Bri paired the shirt with a bright pink athletic skirt. The waistband came up above her hips and hugged her tiny figure as the pleated fabric ran down to the top of her thigh. The material flowed out and left her lean pins on full display.

The influencer completed her outfit with a pair of white and red Nike sneakers, a single white glove, and a dainty chain necklace. She wore her blond locks down in loose waves and planted her red club in the grass beside her.

Bri stood with one knee bent and her foot pointed in a way that elongated her pins as she pushed one hip out to the side with a bit of attitude. The arch in her back emphasized her curvy shape as she pulled her shoulders back and flashed a powerful narrowed gaze at the camera.

The post was liked more than 1,800 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with Bri’s fanbase. People flocked to the comments section to give the babe attention.

“So pretty angel OMG,” one fan wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Such perfection,” another user added.

“Wowww you look so beautiful,” a third follower penned.

“I’d play gold with you any day,” a fourth person wrote.

Bri has taken quite a liking to golf recently, and she has shared her progress with learning the game on her account. She shared a video of her impressive swing earlier this week as she sported a tiny black golf dress.