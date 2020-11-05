Donald Trump’s ‘Mental Illness’ Infected His Voters With ‘Delusions’ And ‘Paranoia,’ Expert Claims

Mental health experts have been claiming for years that Donald Trump shows symptoms of having a mental illness, and now an expert is saying that these symptoms have spread to the 48 percent of voters who cast their ballot for him.

As Raw Story reported, while many people may have been making a political decision, for others, the issue was the result of a mental pathology.

When people are mentally impaired, the “primitive brain” takes over, which prompts people to be driven by an instinct to survive. The disordered mind will do anything to survive, including “annihilate himself and the world,” as the piece suggests of Trump.

The piece argues that Trump has been carefully calibrating his behavior to capitalize on the mood in the country in order to appeal to his followers. As a result, his followers are equally invested in his downfall.

Because of a “pathological” bond, “they are thus vulnerable to someone manipulative and exploitative enough to say he will take care of them and protect them in unrealistic ways that defy reality,” Raw Story wrote.

Once his followers placed their trust in Trump, they often gave up their “agency and rationality.”

By way of example, the piece pointed to recent chants at a Trump rally calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired, as The Inquisitr previously reported, which indicates that his followers align with his views and pathologies.

Doug Mills / Getty Images

“Delusions, paranoia, and violence-proneness are among the most contagious symptoms, and we see all these tendencies in his followers,” they write.

They go on to argue that abused children blame themselves rather than the abusive parent because they need their parent for survival. As such, they are driven to believe that their caregiver can do no wrong.

“Under these emotional bonds, his followers will likely experience any threat to his position as an existential threat to themselves, which is why negative facts about him only activate defensive denial and disavowal, rather than abandonment,” the piece said.

The phenomenon is similar to a well-documented pathology known as shared psychosis. When the leader stops being in contact with his followers, the effect tends to go away, which is apparently why Trump holds frequent rallies and in-person events.

For this reason, the experts argue that Trump must be removed from office, whether that is ultimately decided through the vote or via other methods, though they declined to specify what those methods might be.