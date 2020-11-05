Lyna Perez Sizzles In Black Thong Catsuit While Planning Next Year’s Halloween Costume

Lyna Perez was a little late showing off her Halloween costume, but it was worth the wait to her 5.6 million followers. The hot model did little to hide her curves as she posed in the black latex catsuit.

Lyna was sure to send temperatures soaring on Instagram after posting the shot of her flashing her pert posterior in the thong bodysuit. The garment strapped across her back while showing a ton of skin and exposing her nearly-bare booty in the process.

The bombshell’s costume featured a cuffed neck and pointed shoulders. The outfit included long sleeves that attached to clawed gloves. She also added a pair of kitty ears and some dangling earrings to finish off the look.

Lyna stood on a set of steps in front of a tan wall with her backside toward the camera for the shot. She had one leg in front of the other and her back arched as she pushed her booty out. Her hands rested just under her derriere as she turned to look over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back. She also left a few pieces of her mane loose in order to frame her face.

In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she was already thinking ahead to Halloween 2021. She also asked her fans what they would like to see her dress up as for the spooky holiday.

Lyna’s followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 93,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 2,200 comments during that time.

“Wonder woman because you are a wonder,” one follower stated.

“I’m convinced that you would look hot doing any thing,” gushed another.

“It Doesn’t Matter As Long As You Remain Fine,” a third user wrote.

“Already Stunning so the choice is yours Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits online. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself sporting scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed topless in nothing but a pair of see-through lace pants. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 169,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.